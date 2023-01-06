French Montana and Rob49 Music Video Set Shooting Leaves Multiple People Injured (Reports)

Multiple people were injured during a shooting that reportedly happened during a French Montana and Rob49’s music video filming at a restaurant in Miami Gardens on Thursday night, according to multiple published reports.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue revealed in a statement, “Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries. In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also encountered other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby. Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital.”

Authorities say a total of 10 people were injured with 6 being taken by ground and air rescue to trauma centers while the other four transported themselves to local hospitals.

Police say that an altercation began at a different location and ended at The Licking restaurant where the shooting happened, according to NBC6 Miami.

Rapper CED Mogul told the outlet that he was at the video shoot when someone was robbed, they moved the shoot the restaurant when the incident occurred.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.