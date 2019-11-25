French Montana Still In The ICU 6 Days After Suffering Cardiac Problem

Rapper French Montana was hospitalized last Thursday for cardiac issues and painful nausea, and it seems the 35-year-old still has some healing to do. The “Unforgettable” singer posted a video of himself in his hospital bed to Twitter early Monday morning, writing “6 days in icu.”

6 days in icu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BVx5WvjEkK — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) November 25, 2019

The video showed French hooked up to IVs as he watched TV from his hospital bed. It appears that the rapper has yet to be released from a Los Angeles area hospital after being admitted last week.

The rapper was sent to a hospital in Los Angeles after police officers responded to a report of a robbery at French’s residence. TMZ reported that the deputies found no evidence of a robbery, but noticed that the “Writing On The Wall” singer was acting erratically and complaining of stomach issues and an elevated heart rate. It was the police officers who reportedly called for emergency services to transport the rapper to the hospital.

It’s not clear what exactly caused French’s reported heart palpitations and stomach issues, but we’re wishing him a speedy recovery!