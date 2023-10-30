‘Friends’ Cast Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry’s Death In First Joint Statement: An ‘Unfathomable Loss’

The “Friends” cast is ready to start grieving out loud.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have issued their first public reaction to the death of beloved co-star Matthew Perry.

In a joint statement obtained by NBC News on Monday, the actors remembered Perry as not only a treasured colleague but also a loved one whose memory they’ll always cherish.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement, signed by all five performers, reads in part. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The actors went on to indicate that they will share more when the time feels right but in the immediate aftermath they want to keep their focus on Perry’s legacy.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry passed away on Oct. 28 in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. He was 54 years old. Officials told Access Hollywood they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. and responded for a water rescue where Perry was found dead in a hot tub. Per law enforcement, no apparent foul play is suspected.

The Emmy nominee starred in the classic NBC sitcom for all 10 seasons, portraying the quick-witted fan favorite Chandler Bing.