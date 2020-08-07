‘Friends’ Reunion Special Delayed Again Until 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The “Friends” reunion special won’t be there for us until next year. The highly-anticipated HBO Max event has reportedly been delayed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple sources told Variety for a story published on Friday that the production is pushed back until at least May 2021, but a specific date remains undecided. It was slated to film next week after initial plans to air in conjunction with HBO Max’s launch earlier this year were rescheduled amid ongoing quarantine guidelines.

All six stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – are on board for the unscripted special, which is said to be shooting on the show’s original soundstage on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.

Warner Bros. TV and HBO Max have not addressed the report publicly and declined to comment to Variety.

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt previously spoke about the first delay, telling Variety in May that ongoing production holds across Hollywood had become unavoidable but the ultimate goal to complete the special hadn’t changed.

“At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that,” he said at the time. “We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production.”

Disappointed “Friends” fans needn’t fret too much in the meantime. All 10 seasons of the iconic comedy are available for binge-watching on HBO Max.

