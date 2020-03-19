‘Friends’ Reunion Special Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The one where the reunion is put on hold! The highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion special on HBO Max is the latest to halt production on its show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special, which was reportedly set to be filmed on March 24 and 25, is now on an indefinite hold until at least May, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But a firm date for production to resume has not been set, and it remains unclear when “Friends”—or any show in production—will be able to resume work.

The reunion special was slated to premiere on HBO’s streaming service, alongside all 10 seasons of the beloved show, this coming May.

Fans were elated when the reunion special was confirmed earlier this year, as filming was set to take place on the show’s original Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank.

The HBO Max show is the latest of many films and shows to shutter production during the crisis.

Last week, most late-night TV shows announced they would be filming without a live studio audience, before cancelling upcoming production earlier this week. TV shows including “Riverdale” and “Survivor” had already shuttered production beginning last week as a protective measure. Now, theaters across America are shutting their doors indefinitely as the pandemic continues to surge.

The original “Friends” cast has yet to comment on the recent update.