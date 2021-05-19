‘Friends: The Reunion’ Drops First Official Trailer: See Jen Aniston Ace Some Ross & Rachel Trivia!

The one where the gang’s back together!

HBO Max just dropped the official first trailer for “Friends: The Reunion,” and it has us feeling so many emotions! In the sweet video, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are seen stepping back onto the “Friends” set for the first time since the show’s finale.

The trailer opens with a recreation of a fan-favorite scene in which the friends compete in a trivia game about each other. Matt excitedly answers the first question, but Jen jumps in to add a more specific response!

In another scene, the cast is seen sitting on the iconic orange couch from the Central Perk café, placed in front of the fountain from the show’s opening credits.

James Corden asks the group some burning questions about the series, including perhaps the most talked-about controversy: were Ross and Rachel on a break? The cast was divided in their answers!

The trailer also gives a sneak peek at some highly-anticipated guest stars, including Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s older boyfriend Richard, as well as Maggie Wheeler, known as Chandler’s clingy on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice.

“Friends: The Reunion” streams May 27 on HBO Max.

David Schwimmer: From ‘Friends’ to ‘Intelligence’ View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!