‘Fuller House’ Cast Makes Subtle Show Of Solidarity At Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Family Sticks Together’

There’s a lot of love in the “Fuller House” family!

“Fuller House” won a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show on Saturday night, and the cast took the opportunity to make a show of solidarity, possibly in support of their co-star Lori Loughlin, who is currently embroiled in a national college bribery scandal.

Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure took to the podium to accept the award. “You’ve been laughing alongside our family for four seasons,” Andrea began, “And this family has a lot of heart!”

Candace picked up from there, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets.”

“And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together,” Candace concluded.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people allegedly involved in a college admissions scandal. In unsealed court documents from Boston, Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into the University of Southern California. They also allegedly lied about their children’s athletic prowess to help them be “recruits” for the crew team.

“Fuller House” was renewed for one last 18-episode season, set to air in Fall 2019. Lori reportedly won’t return for the final season, sources told TV Line. Netflix didn’t comment on TV LIne’s story. However, Lori was dropped from all Hallmark Channel productions, as evidenced in a statement Access obtained from the network on March 14.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin,” the statement read, adding that development has stopped for all productions involving Loughlin that air on Crown Media networks.

A Hallmark rep further confirmed to Access that “completed work” would also be removed.