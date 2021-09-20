Gabby Petito’s Dad Says Daughter ‘Touched The World’ As Fiancé Brian Laundrie’s Home Declared ‘Crime Scene’ 

A national search had been underway for Gabby Petito, who has been reported missing since September 1st after traveling on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

On Sunday evening, police found human remains in Wyoming, which match the description of the missing 22-year-old, according to the FBI.

Following the news of the discovery, Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito shared a heartbreaking photo of his daughter standing in front of an angel wing painted mural.

He captioned the photo, writing, “#gabbypetito she touched the world.”

On Monday morning, police and FBI investigators executed a search warrant on the home where Laundrie and his parents were living in North Port, Florida, and declared it a “crime scene.”

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation,” the FBI said in a tweet on Monday.

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

While the search for Laundrie continues, the autopsy of the body found at the Grand Teton National Park is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Petito family has been notified of the discovery, while Charles Jones, from the FBI says that a full forensic identification and cause of death will be needed to confirm that the body belongs to Gabby.

Laundrie and his family have not been cooperating with authorities and have been directing all questioning to their attorney, even after multiple pleas by Gabby’s family.

The Laundrie family told police on Friday after searching their home that they had not seen him for days after he left on Tuesday with a backpack, according to police. Brian Laundrie is not wanted for a crime at this time.

Gabby was first suspected as missing by her family after her fiancé returned to their Florida home without her. He became a prime suspect in her disappearance case following their road trip.

As the case unfolds, the family of Gabby Petito has asked to be given space during this time per their family attorney Richard Stafford.