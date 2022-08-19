Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Share Racy Photos From Their Vacation In Spain

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are serving up some heat on their summer vacation!

The couple shared steamy photos from their trip to the island of Mallorca, Spain and by the looks of it, the pair is so in love.

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Have The Cutest Family Christmas Vacation – See All The Pics! View Gallery

In one snap, the 40-year-old former NBA star playfully rests on the 49-year-old actress’ chest as she smiles for the camera. In the second photo Dwyane snaps a photo of her as she rests her head on his shoulder.

The pair showed off the boat they are vacationing on. In another picture, the “Bring It On” star kisses the former basketball player as he sits on the railing of their boat.

“It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022,” Gabrielle captioned the post.

Dwyane also shared some pics from their vacation on his Instagram Story. In one selfie, the pair are lounging on the deck of the boat and in a funny video he shows off his dance moves as he rocks his swim trunks.

Dwyane and Gabrielle’s daughter Kaavia also made a cameo in his story. In the cute boomerang, the 3-year-old smiles as she rocks a giant shopping bag.

Their Spanish vacation comes a few days before the couple celebrates their 8th year wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Amazing 5th Anniversary Vacation Is Making Us Jealous! View Gallery

-Emely Navarro