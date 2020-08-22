Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Clash In New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer

The stars of “Wonder Woman 1984” revealed a brand-new trailer for the film at Saturday’s DC FanDome, and it’s action-packed!

“This world is not yet ready for all that you will do,” a voiceover says as the trailer begins, giving us a glimpse at Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Diana Prince, in her homeland of Themyscira. The voice continues, “Your time will come, Diana. And everything will be different.”

We also get a peek at Diana’s exciting reunion with pilot Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who seemingly died in the first “Wonder Woman” film. While the trailer doesn’t reveal how Steve has returned, it does confirm that the lovebirds will spend plenty of time together in this next installment, as Diana teaches Steve about trends of the modern world, from flight radar to parachute pants.

The film’s central villains also take the spotlight: Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, AKA the Cheetah. The trailer shows off Wiig’s transformation into the character, as she eventually sports fur and a tail in a clash with Wonder Woman.

Director Patty Jenkins also shared a new 1980s inspired poster for the film on her twitter. “Wonder Woman 1984” is set for theatrical release on October 2, 2020.

At the virtual FanDome, Jenkins seemed to confirm that the film will only be released in theaters: “I really think the movie is so great on the big screen. We’re going to stick it out, and we believe in putting it in the cinema.” The film was originally slated to premiere on June 5, but was delayed until August 14, and again to October 2 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

— by Katcy Stephan