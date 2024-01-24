The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Valentine’s Day is for lovers, but Galentine’s Day is for the girls.

Galentine’s Day is celebrated the day before V-Day. The fun holiday is an opportunity to celebrate your close friendships (female or not). It’s a day to shower your besties with gifts, get all dolled up for dinner, or even spend the night in doing manicures and face masks.

While this celebration tends to be platonic, the gifts you give can still be iconic. We’ve rounded up Galentine’s Day gift ideas for everyone on your list.

This year, show your friends how much you care. Shop self-care gift ideas including bath essentials, body butters, and weighted blankets.

Give your bestie some fun new press-on nails — and don’t forget to snag a set for yourself. We’ve also found hosting gifts, custom jewelry, and even matching friendship bracelets to choose from.

Spread the love! Shop our Galentine’s Day gift ideas below.