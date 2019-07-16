‘Game of Thrones’ Leads with 32 Emmy Nominations: See The Full List!

The last season of HBO’s hit, “Game of Thrones” is still making history now that it’s off the air with 32 Emmy nominations, more than any other show in a single year. ‘GoT’ has won 47 Emmys, more than any other prime-series ever. The all-time record was previously held by “NYPD Blue” in 1994.

The beloved Amazon series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” came in second place with 20 noms with Rachel Brosnahan being placed in a position to reclaim her title from last year.

Close behind with 18 nods was HOB’s surprise hit series “Chernobyl”, and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” snagged 18 as well. FX’s popular show “Fosse/Verdon” and HBO’s “Barry” were close behind with 17, while Netflix’s “When They See Us” score 16 total nods.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Aunjenaue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Object”

“When They See Us”