‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series ‘House Of The Dragon’ Unveils First Photos

HBO just released the first images from the set of the “Game Of Thrones” prequel, and we’re ready to bend the knee!

The series, “House Of The Dragon,” takes place 300 years before the events of “Game Of Thrones.”

In the first of the three new images, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) stands alongside Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) on the beach, with their signature platinum hair blowing in the wind.

In a press release, HBO describes Rhaenyra, “The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.”

Meanwhile, Daemon, the heir to the throne, “possesses the true blood of the dragon.” The release added an ominous note, though: “But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

The second new photo gives fans a glimpse at Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, AKA “The Sea Snake.” He’s pictured in a strong stance as he looks out over an ocean vista.

The Sea Snake is described as “the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros.” The release further says that “Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

In the third and final new photo, father-daughter duo Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) look tense as they stand before the ocean.

Sir Otto serves as Hand of the King, but it seems tension is brewing: “As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne,” the release says.

Otto’s daughter Alicent is described as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms,” possessing both “a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

The new series, based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” is set to be released on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

