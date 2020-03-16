‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kristofer Hivju, who played Free Folk warrior Tormund Giantsbane for five seasons on “Game of Thrones,” revealed on Monday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Norwegian-born actor revealed the diagnosis on his Instagram, writing, “Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

Kristofer encouraged his followers to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19, adding, “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Kristofer is set to star in season 2 of Netflix’s fantasy series “The Witcher,” but Deadline reports that the production will shutter for two weeks as they undergo a deep clean on set. Many other productions have also shut down amid coronavirus concerns.

Kristofer is one of several celebrities who have shared their positive test result for coronavirus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson posted a message from Australia revealing that they had contracted the virus. The couple was spending time Down Under as Tom worked on the new Baz Luhrmann film for “Elvis.”

Idris Elba and “Quantum Solace” actress Olga Kurylenko also tested positive for COVID-19. Idris shared the news in an Instagram video with his wife standing by his side.

As of Sunday night nearly 3,500 cases of coronavirus had been reported in the US alone, although experts say the actual numbers are likely much higher.

— by Katcy Stephan