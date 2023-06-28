Henry Cavill & Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Step Out For Glam Date Night At ‘The Witcher’ London Premiere

Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are ready for a glam date night!

The couple smiled together at the Season 3 premiere of “The Witcher” in London on Wednesday, marking Henry’s final outing as Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix fantasy drama. Liam Hemsworth is set to portray the character next.

Henry and his Hollywood executive love looked chic in a crisp black suit and a dramatic gown with a sheer cape and subtle gold detail, respectively. The outing comes months after the pair made their red carpet debut at the “Enola Holmes 2” premiere back in October.

The “Man of Steel” star, 40, and Natalie, 34, have only seemed to grow more smitten with one another since going public with their relationship back in 2021 with a cute photo of themselves looking competitive during a chess game.

Natalie joked on Instagram at the time that Henry may have “let” her win, though the A-lister admitted in his own post that his “beautiful, brilliant love” had “destroyed” him.

Natalie is the Vice President of Television and Digital studios at Legendary Entertainment and she also starred in an episode of MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” back in 2005.

Months after confirming her and Henry’s romance, she gave her man a superhero-sized shoutout on social media and called him the “greatest man” she’s ever known.

— Erin Biglow