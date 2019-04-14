‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Share Their Excitement For Final Season Premiere

One throne to rule them all and multiple hilarious posts to rule social media!

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is premiering tonight on HBO and stars of the show are preparing for the epic event.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, shared a hilarious snap of her asleep on set.

“In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight …. Here’s a picture of me asleep on set,” she wrote.

Emilia Clarke, who playes Daenerys posted a snap of her on top of her “dragon.”

“Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthroneswhich if I’m not mistaken begins….now.

#gulp #enjoy #forthethrone#forthelasttime #buckleupkids @hbo@gameofthrones.

” she captioned the photo.

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, shared a silly snap from set.

“ITS .. it’s happening .. FLASH BACK SUNDAY full disclosure .. I LOVE Septa U .. she’s aces. Can’t believe this is it. May you enjoy so hard the final season of the show that carried us all for a decade,” she wrote.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, share an adorable video of his pup.

“Who’s gonna end up on the Iron Throne?” he asked his unassuming pupper. “Do you care about ‘Game of Thrones’?”

The doggie puts her head down and looks uninterested as Nikolaj asks, “What about ‘Game of Thrones’? Are you excited? You’re not excited? Ok. It’s a pretty big deal you know.”

Are you excited for the final season of “Game of Thrones”?

— Stephanie Swaim