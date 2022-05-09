Garrett Hedlund Pens Heartwarming Note For Ex Emma Roberts On Mother’s Day: ‘You Gave Us A Gift’

Garrett Hedlund is sending some Mother’s Day appreciation to ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a handwritten note for the “Holidate” star, with whom he shares 1-year-old son Rhodes.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!” his heartfelt message began.

“You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night,” he continued.

The note ended with these sweet words: “All my love.”

Emma also commemorated this Mother’s Day with an Instagram post of her own. She shared a photo of herself gazing at Rhodes as he curiously grabbed onto a nearby leaf.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the loves of my life Roadie and mama,” she wrote, tagging her mom Kelly Cunningham. “Rhodes thank you for making me a mom, and mama thank you for teaching me how to be one!! & being the best Mims we could ask for.”

Emma and Garrett welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 after nearly two years of dating.

The “American Horror Story” actress shared the first photo of the little one’s face on Mother’s Day 2021.

News broke this January that Emma and Garrett had separated. When asked about her ex in a March cover story with Tatler, the “Scream Queens” alum declined to comment but did reflect on her current stage of life.

“I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right, but I like who I am more than I ever have.’ My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand, and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30,” she said.

Emma also shared that she hopes to help her little boy become “the utmost gentleman.”

“I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life,” she told Tatler. “What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now, and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man. I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”

