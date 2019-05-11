Gemma Chan Claims She Didn’t Mean To ‘Like’ A Tweet Insulting Constance Wu

Gemma Chan is shutting down drama rumors.

She took to Twitter and claimed that she didn’t actually like a tweet insulting her “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Gemma Chan.

“Just to clarify – it was an accidental ‘like'” she wrote. “Anyone looking from drama or beef, sorry to disappoint.”

Just to clarify – it was an accidental 'like'. Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint. Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling..👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/HY92pqQ6ND — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) May 11, 2019

“Future me dodging the like button whilst scrolling,” she wrote with an image of a woman avoiding lazer beams.

Chan’s tweet comes after it was noticed by fans that she had liked a now-deleted tweet from journalist Yashar Ali.

“Constance Wu’s conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years,” he wrote according to US Weekly. ” She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful.”

The kerfuffle comes after Constance tweeted negative sentiments about her show “Fresh Off the Boat” getting renewed on Friday.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F*ck,” she tweeted adding, “F*cking hell.”

She went onto backpeddle writing, “Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f*ck-thank u too.”

And then on Saturday she posted an even longer explanation about why she was so upset, saying it was because the show getting renewed means she can’t take on another role she was looking forward to, and then apologizing for being insensitive with her words.

— Stephanie Swaim