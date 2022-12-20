‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy Dead at 55, Friend Octavia Spencer Announces Her Passing

“General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has died at 55, her close friend Octavia Spencer shared the news of her passing on Tuesday.

The Oscar winner shared a photo of Sonya, writing, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

There was no mention of the cause of her death and it is currently unknown.

Sonya starred as nurse Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital” since 2006 and appeared in 543 episodes. He last episode playing the nursed aired in November 2022.

The late actress also appeared in many TV shows and films including, “Seven Pounds,” “Bad News Bears,” “Daddy Daycare,” “Barbershop,” “Inspector Gadget” and more.