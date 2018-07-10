George Clooney Is Not Seriously Injured After Motorbike Crash In Italy On Tuesday

George Clooney has been discharged from Hospital Saint John Paul II in Olbia, in Sardinia, Italy, following a motorbike crash early Tuesday morning.

The "Ocean's 8" star was riding his scooter at 8:15 a.m. on State Road 125 towards Olbia when he was struck by a car turning without giving the right of way, NBC News reports.

CNN reported that the 57-year-old actor was thrown over the top of his scooter after being hit by a Mercedes while in Olbia on the island of Sardinia.

"The car driver stopped and called emergency services. An ambulance took Clooney to the nearest hospital. To my knowledge, the MRI was negative, and he is not seriously injured," NBC News reports continued.

According to the NBC News report, a hospital attendant confirmed later that the actor has already been released and was not seriously injured.

Clooney is in Sardinia to direct a new TV series called "Catch 22." He and his wife Amal Clooney have also been spending time at their Lake Como Villa and were spotted near the lavish property in recent weeks.