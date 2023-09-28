George Clooney Passionately Shares Importance Of Shining A Light On Justice Defenders At 2023 Albie Awards

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are both passionate about waging justice.

The married pair and co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice held the second-annual Albies, where they honored five defenders of justice across the world.

At the event, George told Access Hollywood that being able to spotlight deserving people was “everything” to him.

“We live in a world where we tend to celebrate celebrity … I’ve made a living off of it. But it’s also not such a bad thing to be able to take all of that attention that quite honestly we don’t need and shine it on the people who actually need it,” he said.

“They need it because, if you can shine it on them, you can have a chance of keeping them out of jail or keeping them from getting killed, which is what they’re facing every day. The five people here that we’re honoring are still constantly at risk. They’re going to go home, and they’re at risk. So, I can’t think of a better reason than for everybody to show up and honor them,” George added.