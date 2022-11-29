Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel And Finn Turning 18 With Candid Throwback Photo

Julia Roberts is celebrating family!

The “Pretty Woman” actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the 18th birthday of her twins, Hazel and Finn. The star shared a rare snapshot of the twins as toddlers.

“🌟🌟18🌟🌟,” she captioned the photo, “Love you.”

In the sweet throwback photo, Julia is wearing a white dress and is holding one of the twins lovingly up in front of her face.

Fans and celebs alike took to the comments to share their excitement and birthday wishes. Rita Wilson shared her shock at how old the twins have gotten. “It can’t be!!!!!!!” she wrote. “Happy Birthday!!!!”

Sharing older photos seems to be a tradition for Julia. Last year, for the twins’ 17th birthday, the mother shared a selfie of herself with the two infant twins, captioning the photo: “17 of the Sweetest years of life.”

The 55-year-old has been married to her husband, Danny Moder, since 2002. Danny, 53, is a cinematographer. The couple also have a 15-year-old son, Henry.

These days, Julia is promoting her newest film “Ticket To Paradise”, in which she stars alongside George Clooney.

Having worked together in many films over the years, the two are close friends, which makes for a fun film set!

Julia and George spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about their favorite scene to film while making the movie. It was, of course, the one where they got to insult each other!

“I think the graduation scene, right? Because we just kept trying to make up more new cruel things to say to each other,” Julia said.

“We were pushing it, pushing it, and pushing it. And the whole, all the background artists they were really into it,” George added.

_

Hayley Santaflorentina