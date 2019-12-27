George Michael’s Sister Found Dead On Three-Year Anniversary Of Singer’s Death

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead on Christmas Day, the exact same day her famous brother died three years earlier.

The 55-year-old was discovered by her older sister Yioda Panayiotu inside her London home, according to The Evening Standard.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the passing in a statement to the U.K. newspaper, “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s.” They added that “the death is not being treated as suspicious by police.”

Lawyer John Reid issued a statement on behalf of the family, “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”

George Michael died on December 25th, 2016 at the age of 53 in his home. In March of 2017 a coroner announced that the singer’s passing was due to natural causes noting that he suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Melanie thanked fans for their support just days before her death joined by her sister Yioda in honor of the three-year anniversary approaching.

A statement from the family on George Michael’s website read, “I think we as a family, (there are lots of us, we Greek Cypriots, we’re everywhere)!! have come to fully appreciate (although we already knew really), quite how much love there is out there in the world, for both Yog and his beautiful music.”

“We know how much his lyrics can offer support when things are tough and help celebrate when times are good and life is going well… and that is just as powerful now as if he were still with us and as many of you say in your messages, it’s a gift,” the note continued.

In May of 2019 it was revealed that in Michael’s will he left most of his £98 million fortune to his sisters Melanie and Yioda.