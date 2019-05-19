Get Amped For The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale With Jack Black’s Epic Cover Of The Theme Song

Sunday, May 19 is the last night in Westeros, and Jack Black is here to get you hyped for tonight’s big series finale!

The comedian posted a video to his YouTube channel Jablinski Games on Friday featuring the rocker doing a semi-acapella version of the iconic theme song while he dons a cape shows off his swordplay skills.

It’s a rendition that all the Seven Kingdoms can get behind. See the clip below starting at around the 35-second mark.

We know what we’ll be singing tonight!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.