Get Your First Look At Gal Gadot’s Epic New Costume In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Welcome to 1984! Wonder Woman has truly entered the Golden Age.

Director Patty Jenkins dropped an epic first peek at the anticipated sequel to her DC superhero hit on Wednesday, and it’s safe to say the title character’s signature look has gotten an impressive update.

Star Gal Gadot ditched her big-screen alter ego’s lasso, headpiece and skirt ensemble for a new costume that evoked Wonder Woman’s Golden Eagle armor, which comic book loyalists will likely recognize. A patterned, technicolor backdrop also drew comparisons to Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” but one Twitter user noted a timelier connection.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

“I think you invented the new Pride flag!” they replied. “CAN. NOT. WAIT.”

Patty explained that Warner Bros. won’t be making its usual pilgrimage to San Diego Comic-Con this year, so she hoped the new image would tide fans over until the full “Wonder Woman 1984” marketing campaign launches in December.

“But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…” she teased.

Gal herself couldn’t contain her excitement either, and retweeted Patty’s post with a brief message of her own.

“I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all! Until then we thought you might want to see this,” she wrote.

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on June 5, 2020. In addition to returning stars Gal and Chris Pine, franchise newcomer Kristen Wiig rounds out the cast as Wonder Woman’s infamous archenemy, Cheetah.

Who else is ready to go back to the ’80s?!

