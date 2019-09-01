Gigi and Bella Hadid Pen Emotional Tributes To Grandmother Who Died After Cancer Battle

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are mourning the loss of their grandmother, Ans van den Henrik, 78, who died from cancer.

Gigi shared the sad news on Instagram along with a sweet throwback photo captioned, “REST IN PARADISE.”

“OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother. She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma,” the supermodel added in another post.

Bella also penned an emotional tribute to their late grandmother calling her “My spirit animal, idol, twin.

Gigi and Bella’s mom, Yolanda paid tribute her late mother with some iconic black-and-white images from her life, writing, “I can not imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze…”

The reality star ended her post with, “Rest In Peace my beautiful mama, I will honor you for the rest of my days…..”