Gigi and Bella Hadid Pen Emotional Tributes To Grandmother Who Died After Cancer Battle

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are mourning the loss of their grandmother, Ans van den Henrik, 78, who died from cancer.
Gigi shared the sad news on Instagram along with a sweet throwback photo captioned, “REST IN PARADISE.”
“OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother. She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma,” the supermodel added in another post.
Bella also penned an emotional tribute to their late grandmother calling her “My spirit animal, idol, twin.
Our beautiful Oma has been laid to rest peacefully. Finally able to be without pain…My spirit animal, idol, twin. I am so grateful for the backbone that was built by her, and for giving birth to my best friend and my everything @yolanda.hadid She taught me so much about strength, humor, grace, attitude, love…I Can’t think about never being able to hug her again. But I do like to think that she is flying high with our Opa, happy, in heaven.. We feel you all around us … Rest In Peace Queen VDH. ❤️
Gigi and Bella’s mom, Yolanda paid tribute her late mother with some iconic black-and-white images from her life, writing, “I can not imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze…”
💔RIP my guardian angel Mama, Thank you for loving me the way the way that you did and for making me the woman that I am today. On angel wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay….. I can not imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze… When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will hold you close… Our Love is eternal and you will always be with me and i will always be with you beyond the bounds of this realm Rest In Peace my beautiful mama, I will honor you for the rest of my days….. Until we meet again, I LOVE YOU Yolanda
The reality star ended her post with, “Rest In Peace my beautiful mama, I will honor you for the rest of my days…..”
