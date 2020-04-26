Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Snuggle Up Celebrating Gigi’s 25th Birthday

Gigi Hadid is sharing all of the festivities from her 25th birthday. The supermodel rang in the big day surrounded by loved ones, including sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi relived the festivities with a few Instagram posts on Saturday, most noteworthy a rare boomerang post with Zayn and sister Bella, simply captioned with heart and cake emojis. Bella jokingly commented on the post, “slideeeee to the left . slideeee to the right…Criss cross!!!!”

The birthday girl also shared a gallery of pictures to Instagram, one of which showed her embracing Zayn in a sweet hug. The post had a lengthy message thanking everyone for the celebration, especially Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, who custom-made an everything bagel cake for Gigi.

“Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!” Hadid wrote. “The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade.”

The snap of Gigi and Zayn is the first pic of the two lovebirds together since they separated in January 2019. Gigi confirmed their rekindled romance on Valentine’s Day this year with a film camera post of Zayn, captioned “HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

