Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Turn Heads On Moschino & Max Mara Runways At Milan Fashion Week

Two Hadids are better than one!

Gigi and Bella Hadid both rocked the catwalk at two different Milan Fashion Week shows on Thursday in Italy.

The sisters first stunned at Max Mara’s runway show. Bella modeled two monochrome looks: a taupe dress with matching socks and a belt bag and a black ensemble that bared her shoulders.

Gigi, meanwhile, strutted her stuff in a layered black look, and she followed right behind her younger sister on the runway.

Later, at Moschino’s show, the siblings brought the glam in statement-making looks. Bella wore a black dress with an ornate keyhole neckline, as well as an eye-popping evening gown with fun cutouts and opera-length gloves.

Her older sister was a sight to behold in a ball gown with a gold bodice and a tulle skirt. She also walked the runway in a brown cocktail dress with a bold silhouette.

This is Gigi’s second Milan Fashion Week since welcoming her 1-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. Last July, the blonde beauty told Access Hollywood about what moments she treasured most as a mom.

“The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things. Just seeing her learn something new every day, even if it’s picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole. You just think they’re the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born,” she shared with a smile.