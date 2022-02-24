Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid Turn Heads On Moschino & Max Mara Runways At Milan Fashion Week

Two Hadids are better than one!

Gigi and Bella Hadid both rocked the catwalk at two different Milan Fashion Week shows on Thursday in Italy.

The sisters first stunned at Max Mara’s runway show. Bella modeled two monochrome looks: a taupe dress with matching socks and a belt bag and a black ensemble that bared her shoulders.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Gigi, meanwhile, strutted her stuff in a layered black look, and she followed right behind her younger sister on the runway.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid walk the runway at the Max Mara fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Later, at Moschino’s show, the siblings brought the glam in statement-making looks. Bella wore a black dress with an ornate keyhole neckline, as well as an eye-popping evening gown with fun cutouts and opera-length gloves.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Bella Hadid walks the runway at the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
US model Bella Hadid presents a creation during the Moschino catwalk show for the Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection on the third day of the Milan Fashion Week in Milan on February 24, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Her older sister was a sight to behold in a ball gown with a gold bodice and a tulle skirt. She also walked the runway in a brown cocktail dress with a bold silhouette.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Gigi Hadid walks the runway at the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

This is Gigi’s second Milan Fashion Week since welcoming her 1-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. Last July, the blonde beauty told Access Hollywood about what moments she treasured most as a mom.

“The highlight is, I would say, the most simple things. Just seeing her learn something new every day, even if it’s picking up a cup or putting a ball in a hole. You just think they’re the best, most genius thing that’s ever been born,” she shared with a smile.

