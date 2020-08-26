Gigi Hadid Cradles Baby Bump In Stunning Maternity Photos

Gigi Hadid is bumpin’ along! The 25-year-old model shared a series of photos showing off her growing baby belly, and she’s glowing!

“Growin an angel,” she captioned the first of three black-and-white Instagram posts. Alongside another series of images cradling her bump, she wrote, “Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes.”

View this post on Instagram growin an angel 🙂 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Gigi has largely kept a low profile about her pregnancy, explaining her decision in an Instagram Live last month. “I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not something that I really need to share, apart from with my family and friends,” she said, giving fans just a seconds-long peek at her bump. “There’s my belly, y’all. Like, it’s there.”

She continued, “I’ve been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well, because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it.’”

It seems she had a change of heart about the most recent snaps, though, writing, “Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”

View this post on Instagram 7.26.20 🕊 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 26, 2020 at 6:07am PDT

Gigi’s famous pals flocked to the comments section to shower the mama-to-be with love. Ashley Graham wrote, “One of the best feelings in the world! Congratulations beauty!” “Queer Eye” host Tan France gushed, “WOW. THESE ARE BEAUTIFUL, G!”

In April, Gigi confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, telling “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how excited she and they are for not only this exciting new chapter but also the support they’ve already gotten from fans and loved ones. Zayn appeared to hint at an engagement or upcoming proposal when he revealed a seemingly new tattoo on his left forearm featuring the words from Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Marriage,” which is a popular reading at wedding ceremonies.

Earlier this week, Gigi gave fans a glimpse at the delicious meals she has been enjoying during her pregnancy by sharing a series of photos captioned, “Summer gratitude.” The tasty slideshow included appetizing shots of strawberries, avocado sushi, basil chicken with arugula and cinnamon rolls for a sweet treat!

Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid revealed that the baby is due in September, so it seems like fans won’t have to wait long to see more of the model’s mom life!

— by Katcy Stephan