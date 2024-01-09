Gigi Hadid Has Dinner With Bradley Cooper & His Mom After 2024 Golden Globes (Reports)

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s reported romance appears to be going strong.

The pair reportedly enjoyed dinner with the “Maestro” star and director’s mom, Gloria Campano, after the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, hitting up Los Angeles hotspot Giorgio Baldi. Bradley, 49, and Gloria were photographed arriving to the restaurant with Gigi, 28, walking in later. The supermodel also exited the venue separately after their meal and sported all-black attire.

According to People, the trio welcomed a few others to their table for what reportedly looked like a lighthearted gathering.

Golden Globes 2024: Bradley Cooper, Charles Melton & More Stars Who Brought Their Moms View Gallery

“They were with a group of friends and all had fun,” a source told the mag. “Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting.”

The insider went on to note that Gigi appeared to be “getting to know” Gloria as they “chatted” multiple times during the outing, with Gigi listening “enthusiastically” and “smiling.”

Though Gigi wasn’t seen at the Globes ceremony, Bradley did bring Gloria as his plus-one to the event and they posed on the red carpet together.

Bradley and Gigi first sparked dating rumors back in October when they were spotted at Italian eatery Via Carota in New York City. The pair has been seen together multiple times since but has yet to comment publicly on their relationship.