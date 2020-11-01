Gigi Hadid Shares First Photo Of Her & Zayn Malik’s Daughter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated their first Halloween with their baby girl!

The model took to her Instagram story to share an adorable snap where she and her man are smiling and lovingly gaze at their little one, whose face is obscured with a sticker.

Zayn opted to go for a Harry Potter Slytherin uniform for his costume while Gigi wore a blue bodysuit and their girl appeared to be dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

The couple announced the news that they had welcomed a daughter back in September.

Gigi shared a sweet photo showing off her daughter’s hand writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Hailey Bieber reacted in the comments saying, “Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys.”

Emily Ratajkowski also shared her support saying, “Congratulations Gigi & Zayn.”

The former One Direction singer also posted about the happy news, sharing a photo of his bundle of joy’s tiny hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together,” he captioned the snap.

— Stephanie Swaim