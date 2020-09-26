Gigi Hadid Shows Off Homemade Baby Gift From ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter is already surrounded with so much love!

The supermodel and new mom took to her Instagram story on Friday to show off a pair of thoughtful baby gifts from two famous friends. Gigi snapped a close-up of her little girl in a designer outfit from Donatella Versace, also pointing out that the pink satin blanket she’s tucked into was made by none other than Taylor Swift!

Gigi, 25, called both A-listers “Auntie” in her caption and also made sure to keep the newborn’s face obscured, as she and Zayn, 27, both did in their respective birth announcements earlier this week.

Further details including the bundle of joy’s name are also still private at this time, but the couple couldn’t seem more excited to openly share how over-the-moon they are about first-time parenthood.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a black-and-white shot of Zayn’s arm lovingly wrapped around their baby as her tiny arm peeked out from under the covers.

The pop singer expressed similar sentiments in his own social media message the night before, tweeting that his and Gigi’s firstborn is “here, healthy and beautiful.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he gushed. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

It’s no surprise Taylor came through with a one-of-a kind present for Baby ZiGi.

The “Folklore” songstress also gifted on-again pal Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, with an embroidered blanket featuring “Baby Bloom” and a flower design stitched in the corner. Katy revealed on Instagram that Daisy “adores” her “blankie” and the singer also predicted it may be a treasured keepsake long after Daisy outgrows it.

“Hope it’s one she drags around for years til it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Katy wrote in her caption.

— Erin Biglow