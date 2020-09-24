Gigi Hadid Says Her And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl Has Already Changed Their World

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have introduced their baby girl to the world!

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi wrote alongside a black and white photo of their newborn baby holding Zayn’s hand.

The former One Direction member first announced the arrival of the couple’s daughter with a photo on Instagram along with a heartfelt message, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

He added, “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

This is the first child for the model mama and her singer boyfriend. In April, Gigi, 25, confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn, telling “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how excited they are for not only this new chapter but also the support they’ve already gotten from fans and loved ones.

Zayn also appeared to hint at an engagement or upcoming proposal when he revealed a seemingly new tattoo on his left forearm featuring the words from Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Marriage,” which is a popular reading at wedding ceremonies.

Congrats to the couple!