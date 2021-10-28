Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Split After Singer’s Alleged Argument With Yolanda Hadid (Reports)

It seems Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits.

The duo has reportedly broken up two years after rekindling their relationship, according to multiple reports.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild,” a Hadid family friend told People magazine.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Gigi and Zayn’s teams for comment.

The 26-year-old supermodel and the 28-year-old pop star share 13-month-old daughter Khai.

Their reported split comes after an alleged argument between the former One Direction singer and the supermodel’s mom Yolanda Hadid.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star reportedly claimed that Zayn “struck” her. Sources told TMZ that the reality star is considering filing a police report after the alleged incident, which is claimed to have happened last week.

Yolanda has not publicly weighed in on the report, and Access Hollywood has reached out to the former model’s team for comment.

Zayn denied the allegations telling TMZ, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Gigi’s rep issued a statement to People that reads, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.

Zayn had previously reacted to the story in a lengthy note on Twitter that reads in part, “As you all know I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Zayn concluded, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

