Louis Tomlinson Sends Former One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan Cheeky ‘Squid Game’ Message

One Direction may have broken up, but that doesn’t mean the boys don’t keep in touch.

On Wednesday, former member Louis Tomlinson took a cheeky jab at bandmate Niall Horan on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Brit tagged his 28-year-old Irish pal in a post from soccer club Real Madrid, which showed professional skier Andri Ragettli taking on the “Squid Game” lava floor challenge.

In the comments, Louis pointed out the close resemblance between Andri and Niall, who both rock blond hair.

“Didn’t realise you could move like that @niallhoran,” the singer wrote.

Though Niall didn’t immediately respond, fans went crazy over the interaction right away!

One user wrote, “I’m literally here only for the nouis interaction,” with another adding, “THESE LITTLE INTERACTIONS BETWEEN THE BOYS >>>>>”

This is not the first time the One Direction heartthrobs have publicly acknowledged each other since they announced their hiatus in 2015.

Liam Payne confirmed he still occasionally keeps in touch with Harry Styles during a social media Q&A over the summer.

And back in July 2020, Liam, Harry, Louis and Niall all shared a sweet Instagram message for the 10-year-anniversary of the band.

In 2017, Harry also told Another Man magazine that a 1D reunion could eventually happen if the guys were all on the same page.

– Emely Navarro