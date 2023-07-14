Gilgo Beach Serial Killings Suspect Arrested On Long Island

A suspect has been arrested in connection with multiple murders in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, N.Y.

NBC News reports that authorities took Rex Heuermann, 59, into custody on Friday morning. He is due in court later in the afternoon.

Suffolk County police and the Suffolk County district attorney reportedly declined to comment on the latest development when contacted by the outlet. The DA and other law enforcement officials are said to be conducting a press conference at 4 p.m. local time.

Heuermann’s arrest comes more than a decade after eleven sets of human remains, including nine women and a toddler, were uncovered in the area. The disturbing case has gripped the community ever since.

Per NBC, Heuermann is from Massapequa, Long Island, not far from where most of the bodies were discovered in Suffolk County.