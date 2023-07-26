Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty On All 9 Counts Of Sexual Misconduct In UK Trial

Kevin Spacey has been acquitted of all charges in his sexual misconduct case.

The month-long UK trial came to an end on Wednesday when a jury found the two-time Oscar winner not guilty on nine counts after more than 12 hours of deliberations over three days, Access Hollywood has learned.

Spacey teared up upon hearing the verdict and thanked the jurors for their decision, according to multiple outlets including NBC News. The outcome also fell on the actor’s 64th birthday.

Four men had accused the “American Beauty” and “House of Cards” star of sexual offenses that allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2013 while Spacey was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre. He pleaded not guilty to each charge.

The performer’s indictment originally contained 13 charges which were later reduced to nine on technicalities, per NBC News.

Spacey’s legal victory comes months after he was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of sexual battery in 1986. Spacey had denied the allegations and the claim was dismissed in court.

Following Wednesday’s verdict, Spacey issued a brief statement outside the courthouse and told reporters that he felt “humbled” and was “enormously grateful” for the jurors.