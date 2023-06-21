‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child

Brianne Howey is a mom!

The “Ginny & Georgia” star has welcomed her first child and announced the news with a heartwarming Instagram photo earlier this week. Brianne, 34, posed in what looked like a hospital bed with her newborn cradled on her chest and told fans how she was processing new parenthood.

“My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller. Welcome my little love,” she wrote in her caption alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Further details, including the baby’s name, sex and birth date remain under wraps as of Tuesday.

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section with well wishes, including Brianne’s TV daughter, Antonia Gentry, who was among the first to express her excitement about the little one’s arrival.

“OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS,” she wrote.

Brianne and her husband, lawyer Matt Ziering, tied the knot in 2021 and the actress confirmed she was expecting with a baby bump photo in March.

Congrats to the happy new family of three!

— Erin Biglow