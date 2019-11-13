‘Girl Crush’ Brings Down The House At The 2019 CMAs: Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce And More Hit The High Notes

We’ve got a serious girl crush on the 2019 CMA Awards!

It was another powerhouse performance for the girls at the 2019 CMAS, with the “future of country music” taking the stage to sing the Little Big Town hit, “Girl Crush.”

The sweet performance began with Kelsea Ballerini and Lindsay Ell taking an intimate spin on the classic with just a guitar and their voices. Then they were joined by numerous female vocalists, including, Runaway June, Maddie and Tae, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce. Finally the entire crew was joined by Little Big Town themselves, bringing together some of the greatest newcomers on the country music stage.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were eyed singing right along in the audience and it was clear the audience was feeling the entire set too!

It was yet another great performance at the CMAs. The female-forward show also included an all-female opener!

