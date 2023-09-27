Gisele Bündchen Glows In Rare Photo With All 5 Sisters For Heartwarming Family Reunion

Gisele Bündchen is keeping her loved ones close.

The supermodel glowed in a rare photo with all five of her sisters, Raquel, Graziela, Gabriela, Rafaela and fraternal twin Patricia, and their parents, Vania and Valdir, for a recent family reunion in Brazil. Gisele shared the heartwarming snap on Tuesday alongside further peeks at her extended family, including a pair of adorable babies.

The runway queen was also seen posing at the top of Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue and shared a loving note about her memorable trip.

“Always in my heart and prayers,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning the carousel in both English and Portuguese.

Gisele’s children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, were on hand for the visit as well and the iconic beauty enjoys sharing regular social media tributes to her motherhood experience.

She and Tom have appeared to stay on good terms as supportive co-parents since their 2022 divorce and Gisele recently opened up about how she’s embracing her new chapter.

The fashion legend addressed their split in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired on Sept. 24, and shared why she wouldn’t change anything about how her life has unfolded.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen’s Family Life In Photos View Gallery

“It’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” she said of her and Tom ending their 13-year marriage. “You know, I think I – I mean, my parents have been married 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes, that the way you are in your 20s – you know, sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”

The 43-year-old went on to confirm that she will always wish Tom the best as the father of her kids and is looking forward to what’s next.

“I’m in a different place in my life. I’m able to choose more of what I want. I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different,” she said.