‘Glee’ Alum Jenna Ushkowitz Expecting First Child With Husband David Stanley

“Glee” star Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting!

The 35-year-old and her husband David Stanley are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the happy news on Wednesday with a photo shared to Jenna’s Instagram profile showing off her baby bump.

“Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕” Jenna captioned the pic.

Jenna and David tied the knot in July 2021 with an outdoor ceremony.

“We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” Jenna told Brides magazine. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”

The bride looked stunning in a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal as her groom wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo for their 104-guest wedding.

“We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated, she explained.



Adding, “Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us,” she added. “By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change.”

Jenna announced the engagement by showing off her diamond sparkler in August 2020 with a cute photo of David and their furry friend, captioning the post with, “Yes, a million times, yes.”

