‘Glee’ Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries Longtime Boyfriend David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz is married!

The “Glee” star and her longtime boyfriend David Stanley tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony over the weekend, according to Brides magazine.

“We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” Jenna told Brides. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.”

The bride looked stunning in a strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal as her groom wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo for their 104-guest wedding.

“We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated, she explained.

Adding, “Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us,” she added. “By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change.”

Jenna announced the engagement by showing off her diamond sparkler in August 2020 with a cute photo of David and their furry friend, captioning the post with, “Yes, a million times, yes.”

