‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison Comments On Lea Michele Allegations

“Glee” star Matthew Morrison shared a brief comment about his former co-star Lea Michele following allegations from Samantha Ware that Lea mistreated her on the set of their show.

Morrison, who played the “Glee” teacher Mr. Schue on the hit series, made a brief comment on the allegations when asked about it during a recent interview on FUBAR Radio.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of, you know, the bigger issues that are going on right now,” the actor said. “I’m just kind of like, eh.”

Morrison made it clear that he had other topics he wanted to discuss on the radio show, re-directing the line of questioning.

“Yeah, going back to what I was saying, you know, you want to be a good, pleasant person to be around,” he added.

Michele came under fire after she shared a tweet following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

“George Floyd did not deserve this,” Michele, who is expecting her first child, wrote. “This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Ware then replied to the tweet, writing, “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…”

Access Hollywood reached out to Michele’s rep. And the actress did apologize for her behavior writing, in part, via social media.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings,” she wrote on Instagram.