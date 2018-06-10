'The Goldbergs' & 'iCarly' Star Jackson Odell Dead At Age 20

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul," a statement on the actor's website reads.

"He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well," the statement continues.

"We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any further statements," the statement concludes.

Odell was known for playing Ari Caldwell on "The Goldbergs," as well as for starring in "iCarly" and "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer."

R.I.P. Jackson Odell.