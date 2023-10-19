‘Golden Bachelor’ Episode 4: Gerry Sends Kathy Home Following Theresa Drama

Gerry Turner’s journey to love is getting more dramatic!

On this week’s episode of “The Golden Bachelor,” things continued to heat up between Theresa and Kathy.

Following the group’s pickleball date, the two ladies chatted about their drama last week, which stemmed from Theresa telling Kathy about her budding relationship with Gerry.

“I never ever meant anything bad or malicious. I was really just trying to share how it went,” Theresa told Kathy.

But Kathy was not having it, responding, “I have to tell you something. Gerry and I had a private date last night and he’s going to send you home. If that were true, would you want to hear that?”

Theresa said that she just wants Gerry to find “the best person.” The two ended their heated conversation with Kathy telling Theresa to “zip it.”

Following their dramatic conversation, Theresa told Gerry about the ongoing drama and he later told cameras that he found the “disturbance” very “disappointing.”

At the end of the episode, Gerry gave Theresa a rose and not Kathy.

“I’m really sad to say goodbye but I have to face reality, he’s made stronger connections with some of the other women,” Kathy told cameras after leaving the mansion. “I am who I am and people either like me or they don’t… And rejection is not fun. I mean I might burn the house down before I leave but you know.”

“The Golden Bachelor” airs Thursdays on ABC.