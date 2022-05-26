‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dead At 67

Ray Liotta has passed away.

The “Goodfellas” actor died in the Dominican Republic, his rep confirmed to NBC news.

“Ray was shooting a movie called ‘Dangerous Waters’ on the island, and died in his sleep. There was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected. His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming,” his publicist, Jennifer Allen, said.

Ray was best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in the classic crime movie, and also co-starred in the iconic film, “Field of Dreams.”

The actor proposed to his fiancé in December 2020. “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes,” he said on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple at the time.

Along with his fiancée, he is also survived by his daughter, Karsen Liotta. Ray shared a photo of the pair working together on his Instagram in December. “My daughter playing my daughter in Shades of Blue,” he wrote.

A specific cause of death has yet to be revealed.