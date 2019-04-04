Gordon Ramsay And Wife Tana Welcome Fifth Child 21 Years After Welcoming Their First

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are the proud parents of baby No. 5!

The happy couple welcomed their fifth child together nearly 21 years after they welcomed their first child Megan. The celebrity chef, 52, shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Thursday showing off his new bundle of joy in a series of sweet snaps.

“After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar,” Gordon wrote in his post. “Please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx.”

Gordon, who revealed his wife’s pregnancy on New Year’s Day, appeared overjoyed in the photos as did Tana, who had a wide smile on her face.

Oscar is the couple’s second son! They are also parents to 17-year-old Matilda, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack and 20-year-oldMegan. The duo married in 1996 and clearly love having a big family!

