Gordon Ramsay & Daughter Tilly Celebrate Joint Birthday With Heartfelt Tributes

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter are honoring each other on a special occasion!

The celebrity chef and his fourth child, Tilly Ramsay, were both born on Nov. 8 and they marked the milestone this year with a pair of heartwarming social media tributes. Gordon, 57, gave the 22-year-old an Instagram shoutout for their joint birthday with a sweet Instagram photo of him giving Tilly a kiss on the top of her head.

“I’m the luckiest Dad in the world to share my birthday with this gorgeous young lady @tillyramsay Happy Birthday darling love you,” he wrote in his caption alongside three heart emojis.

Tilly soon followed suit with well wishes of her own, posting a cute snap of her and Gordon smiling together in coordinated blazers.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime!! I love sharing this special day with you and celebrating together @gordongram 🥳♥️” she wrote.

Tilly is following in her famous dad’s footsteps as a budding chef and media personality. The influencer hosted the BBC’s “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch” with her family and has made numerous other television appearances with and without Gordon by her side.

In addition to Tilly, Gordon and wife Tana are parents to oldest daughter Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, and 4-year-old son, Oscar.