Food Network Star Duff Goldman Injured In Car Crash Allegedly Caused By Drunk Driver

Duff Goldman is recovering from a terrifying car crash.

The celebrity baker and Food Network star was involved in a recent auto collision allegedly caused by a drunk driver. He spoke out in a personal Instagram post on Feb. 4 and recalled how sudden the incident occurred.

“On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughter’s birthday. Next thing I knew I [was] bleeding and surrounded by airbags. A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road,” he wrote.

The TV chef, 49, went on to share that he feels gratitude for surviving the accident relatively unscathed but did confirm he suffered a serious wound that will impact his professional life for the indefinite time being.

“After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake, ” he added, captioning a photo of his bandages. I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke.”

Duff told People that he hurt his dominant right hand and the injury needed stitches and will be further evaluated by a specialist.

The pastry expert added that he felt “angry” after believing he smelled alcohol on the other driver’s breath at the scene and that both of them and Duff’s driver were all taken to the hospital.

Duff is a father to daughter Josephine with his wife Johnna, whom he married in 2019. The “Ace of Cakes” alum shared with the mag how he hopes his story spreads awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“My daughter almost didn’t have a dad because this guy was stupid,” says Goldman. “There’s so many ways to get to where you need to go at the touch of a button, you can get a ride to anywhere you need to go. There’s just no excuse.”