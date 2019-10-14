Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Tilly Ramsay Is Dating A Chef’s Son And Gordon Thinks It’s A ‘F****** Nightmare’

Looks like Gordon Ramsay’s nightmares have moved out of the kitchen and into his personal life!

The celebrity chef confirmed his 17-year-old daughter Matilda (Tilly) Ramsay is dating Luciano D’Acampo, son of celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo.

The two teens met on the set of their fathers’ joint food show “Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip”, a series where Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo, and Fred Sirieix team up to show each other around their homelands of Scotland, Italy, and France.

Gordon stopped by “The Jonathan Ross Show” last week, where he told the host he was surprised by the turn of events and the budding romance—and that he found out about the new couple over FaceTime.

“We were driving through San Francisco and FaceTiming Luciano and all of a sudden Tilly pops up behind them, and they are out having lunch,” the chef told Jonathan.

Chef Gordon said he thought the two were friends—to which Jonathan quipped, “I have heard they are more than friends.”

Gordon then admitted the situation has turned into a bit of a “f****** nightmare” for him.

After the show, Jonathan tweeted that the pair was “uniting two of the dynasties.” Tilly herself has followed in her father’s footsteps, releasing her own cookbook and also hosting her own show on CBBC.

Here’s to hoping Luciano stays on Gordon’s good side!